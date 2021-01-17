Creative Commons license icon

Buck to the Future

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 17 Jan 2021 - 02:49
Don’t blink, or you’ll miss even more new anthropomorphic TV series for kids coming out. Like Deer Squad, coming soon to Nickelodeon. “The adventure-rescue show follows four, lovable, enthusiastic, and heroic deer friends — Kai, Lola, Bobbi and Rammy — who protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who inhabit Platinum City, a futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home. When there’s trouble, the Deer summon their special Planet Powers of Water (Kai), Wood (Lola), Earth (Bobbi) and Sun (Rammy) to solve problems.” The show has already had a successful run overseas, and now it’s set to premier in North America later this month. Animation World Network has a trailer.


image c. 2021 iQIYI

