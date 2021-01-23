Culinary Adventures for Kids

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

In the midst of a global pandemic, animation keeps on marching ahead. (Why? Because it can!) Try this out: “Tasty Tales of the Food Truckers is about three crazy friends who travel the world in their souped-up, sentient food truck seeking out rare ingredients to turn into exotic dishes. Led by Sonny, the fearless bear/cook who aspires to be a chef, together with Andi the genius problem-solving red panda and Tong the social media savvy monkey influencer, the trio visits countless food destinations in their friendly green food truck, Julia, to take on culinary challenges.” Animation World Network has more details. Currently Tasty Tales is headed to Asian markets later this month, but we can all hope they decide to give it a try in North America!



