How ’bout them Broncos?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 25 Jan 2021 - 00:45
How the fur did we miss this? Oh well, here comes the second one already… “FOX Entertainment has released the second of two new football-oriented Dogs Playing Poker 2D animated shorts they’ve produced with Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Denis Leary, based on the Icebox animated series Poker Night, inspired by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s iconic 1900s art series, ‘Dogs Playing Poker’. The latest Dogs Playing Poker short aired this past Saturday during FOX’s NFL coverage. Dogs Playing Poker centers on five dog friends – Brownie (Leary), Daphne (Elaine Hendrix, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll), Ditka (Roy Wood, Jr., The Daily Show), Froyo (Bobby Kelly, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) and Stan (Adam Ferrara, Rescue Me) – as they banter about football and other timely sports topics.” Animation World Network has more info and some previews too.


image c. 2021 FOX Entertainment

