Move, Canine. Move!

Continuing on the doggie train… Go, Dog. Go! by P.D. Eastman is a cherished book from our childhood for many of us. Well now Dreamworks Animation (along with WildBrain) have created a brand new animated series based on the book, and brought it to Netflix. (Neat trick, given that the book had nothing resembling a plot…) It goes like this: “Go, Dog. Go! follows 6-year-old Tag Barker on her adventures in the city of Pawston, a fun-loving community of dogs on the go. Tag is a skilled mechanic and loves anything that goes. With her ingenuity and creativity, Tag can go as far as any plan will take her with her best friend Scooch Pooch by her side.” Animation World Network has more information, plus you can check out the official web site from Dreamworks.



