Young Lady, Meet the Monsters

Gert and the Sacred Stones is a new full-color graphic novel by Marco Rocchi and Francesca Carita, translated and imported by Dark Horse Press. It goes like this: “This timely tale of an endless war between humans and nature follows young orphan Gert, whose land is shrouded in a thick fog hiding ferocious, fantastical animals that besiege her village. Gert sets out to make sure no one else suffers what she has as a result of the war, but to do this she’ll have to do what is forbidden of young women like her: become a warrior. Unfazed, Gert sneaks into the initiation test, beginning an adventure that will prove to be about much more than revenge. Gert’s journey will teach her to accept hard truths, rethink the glorification of war and violence, and prove if she can be the unlikely hero to re-imagine her people’s future.” That story description does say much about Gert’s anthropomorphic content… but the front cover art sure does! Seems like this is one of those fantastic tales about a human that actually features quite a few not-humans. And we are there for it.



