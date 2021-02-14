Creative Commons license icon

Cartoons For Grown-Ups

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 14 Feb 2021 - 02:20
No votes yet

… or at very least, for adult persons. Over at Animation World Network there’s a new article about a slate of upcoming adult-themed animated TV series in development for HBO Max. Sandwiched right in the middle of the set is word about one particular show of furry interest: “From creator and musician Sean Solomon, Hello Paul features a neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out.” That’s what we know so far. “In development” is often a fancy way of saying there’s no planned release date yet, but you’ll find out more as soon as we know it.


image c. 2021 HBO Max

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.