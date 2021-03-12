The Turtles are Back — to the Past
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 12 Mar 2021 - 01:55
Nostalgia comes out of its shell again… Recently Dotemu and Tribute Games brought us Shredder’s Revenge — a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game notable for its look, based heavily on the oh-so-popular 1980’s animated TV series. “Get ready to take control of your favourite pizza eating and butt-kicking turtles, as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael gear up to take down Shredder and the Foot Clan in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge!” Check out the trailer on YouTube, and check out the game over on Steam. Cool!
About the authorMink (Rod O'Riley)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
