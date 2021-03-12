The Turtles are Back — to the Past

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Nostalgia comes out of its shell again… Recently Dotemu and Tribute Games brought us Shredder’s Revenge — a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game notable for its look, based heavily on the oh-so-popular 1980’s animated TV series. “Get ready to take control of your favourite pizza eating and butt-kicking turtles, as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael gear up to take down Shredder and the Foot Clan in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge!” Check out the trailer on YouTube, and check out the game over on Steam. Cool!



