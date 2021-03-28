Hang On To Your Hats…

Edited

… because things are about to get weird-er… Digital Lizards of Doom is a new full-color graphic novel written by Gabriel Valentin and illustrated by Ernie Najera. “In a world where science and sorcery have brought peace to the galaxy, a young warrior’s belief system is shattered when an evil robot and an ancient witch attack his kingdom, forcing him into a quest for justice. As revelations about his world are exposed, Dizzy’s faith is shaken, and he must now make an unlikely alliance with a mysterious ninja and a cyborg cat pirate. Together they’ll search for a fabled weapon that could destroy evil forever and bring the universe into an unending era of peace!” Did we mention that Dizzy is a reptile? And that’s just a hint of how odd this all gets, as the graphic novel itself is written and presented in a unique new geometric manner. Visit their web site and it might all make more sense. Maybe. Oh, and there’s a soundtrack too!



