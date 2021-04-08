Creative Commons license icon

Rivals Land on Paper

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 8 Apr 2021 - 01:51Edited as of 02:45
Remember when we talked about Rivals of Aether, a very furry video game? Well now Dan Fornace and his creative team are exploring a new medium as they bring us Tales of Aether — Future Imperfect, a full-color comic book series slated to come out later this year. Over on YouTube they have a preview video that introduces a lot of the new characters and situations. Be on the lookout!


image c. 2021 Aether Studios

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.