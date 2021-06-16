Cat Nibbles

Edited

And more stuff for young folks, this time from the First Second imprint at MacMillan: Kitty Sweet Tooth, a full-color graphic novel written by Abby Denson and illustrated by Utomaru. “There’s just one thing Kitty Sweet Tooth loves more than going to movies, and that’s eating delicious desserts. Now that Pop-Pop’s movie theater has fallen on hard times, Kitty decides that only dessert can keep it from closing its doors. With a coat of paint, a tasty new menu, and a lot of hard work, Kitty and her friends transform this ramshackle theater into the Taste-O-Rama, a combination movie house restaurant. At the Taste-O-Rama, special film screenings are paired with custom-made dishes. But when you have a mad scientist and a witch working in the kitchen, recipes can go awry! On opening night, the theater is flooded with magical jelly that grows out of control. How can Kitty Sweet Tooth and her friends save the day?” The MacMillan web site has a preview and a trailer video.



