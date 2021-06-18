Can We Have Some Of What THEY Had…?

Edited

We’re learning more about Centaurworld, the very colorful and very very strange new animated series created for Netflix by Megan Nicole Dong ( How to Train Your Dragon 2). Animation World Network describes it like this: “Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.” Trust us, that barely scratches the surface of just how odd this beastie is. Check out the trailer on YouTube, or experience the series itself on July 30th.



