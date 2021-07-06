Creative Commons license icon

The Foxiest Fox in Europe

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 6 Jul 2021 - 01:04Edited as of 01:50
Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Tricksters comic book mini-series takes an especially furry turn with issue #3, dedicated to one of the most famous tricksters of European legend. “Meet Reynard, a wily but penniless fox who boasts to his learned friend Stork that he will make himself a fortune at the market, despite having nothing to sell but an empty pouch. But Reynard’s scheme may come with terrible consequences, both for the customers he cons and for the con-man himself…” Written by Amal El-Mohtar and illustrated by Isa Hanssen (with cover art by Peach Momoko), this issue is available now.


image c. 2021 Archaia

