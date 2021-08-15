Creative Commons license icon

Kittens Meet Ghost

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 15 Aug 2021 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

So here’s something new for young readers and adventure fans: Kitty Quest, written and illustrated by Phil Corbett.Dog Man meets the Lord of the Rings in this laugh-out-loud graphic novel debut about two aspiring adventurers who face off against startling ghosts, rampaging monsters, and bumbling wizards… Woolfrik and Perigold are two down-on-their-luck kittens in need of some extra cash, so they’ve decided to become professional monster slayers. Except they don’t knKitow the first thing about it! So when a huge beast starts rampaging through town, they are put to the ultimate test. Fortunately, the duo accidentally awakens a ghost named Earl Mortimore, who is the last not-so-living member of an ancient guild of warriors, and he’s going to teach them everything he knows.” Kitty Quest is available now from Razorbill.


image c. 2021 Razorbill

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.