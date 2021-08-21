Creative Commons license icon

More Mice, More Adventures

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 21 Aug 2021 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
David Petersen returns to his award-winning Mouse Guard comic with The Owlhen Caregiver, a new series of collected short tails (ha ha). “Which of life’s biggest lessons can be learned from the smallest amongst us? A young mouse learns that compassion and kindness are the great virtues in ‘The Owlhen Caregiver’. ‘Piper the Listener’ finds a brave mouse venturing into wild country to learn the tongues of other beasts. And a grizzled oldfur shares the lesson of putting a whisker out too far in ‘The Wild Wolf’. ” Find it now from Boom! Studios.


image c. 2021 Boom! Studios

