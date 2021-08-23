Creative Commons license icon

The Cat Rules The Kitchen

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Mon 23 Aug 2021 - 01:55
Okay this is different! “Cinnamon is just your perfectly ordinary, average house cat. At least until we glimpse the world through her wild eyes! Countertops become skyscrapers, cat toys become biker gangs, and perilous giant robots rampage on the daily! Get drop kicked onto the action packed streets of Big Kitchen City, as she fights the dark forces that dare to keep her from her favorite treat… Catnip!” Cinnamon is a one-shot written and illustrated by Victoria Douglas, out now from Behemoth Comics. Comic Crush has a preview.


image c. 2021 Behemoth Comics

