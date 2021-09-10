Creative Commons license icon

Princess Kitty in Motion

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 10 Sep 2021 - 01:56Edited as of 02:45
We just got this in from the creator himself, Charles Brubaker: He recently released Katrina The Fuzzy Princess, an 18-minute animated short based on his web comic The Fuzzy Princess. It’s available to see up on YouTube now. “The short focuses on Katrina, a feline princess of St. Paws, who goes on a diplomatic mission to gain alliance with the humans, only to get into misadventures along the way.” Vocal talent includes Emi Koch, Aimee Smith, Ty Konzak, Nyla C., Brittany Ann Phillips, and Michael Malconian.


image c. 2021 by Charles Brubaker

