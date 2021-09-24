To Whom It May Concern…

Edited

There’s a new hardcover book available from our friends at Magnetic Press. “Letters From Animals is a collection of stories told from the perspective of different animals whose lives are impacted by human society. It’s a graphical adaptation of wildlife conservationist Allain Bourgrain Dubourg’s celebrated book by the same title… Adapted by wildlife comic author Fred Brremaud (Love, Little Tails, etc) this volume is presented in a visually engaging animated style by artist Giovanni Rigano (Illegal, Artemis Fowl)”. Check out the detailed previews over at the publisher’s web site and also at Comic Book Resources.



