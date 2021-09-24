To Whom It May Concern…
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 24 Sep 2021 - 01:41 —
Edited as of 01:45
There’s a new hardcover book available from our friends at Magnetic Press. “Letters From Animals is a collection of stories told from the perspective of different animals whose lives are impacted by human society. It’s a graphical adaptation of wildlife conservationist Allain Bourgrain Dubourg’s celebrated book by the same title… Adapted by wildlife comic author Fred Brremaud (Love, Little Tails, etc) this volume is presented in a visually engaging animated style by artist Giovanni Rigano (Illegal, Artemis Fowl)”. Check out the detailed previews over at the publisher’s web site and also at Comic Book Resources.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment