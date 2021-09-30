Magic Not Human
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 30 Sep 2021 - 01:55 —
Edited as of 02:45
Just out now from Seven Seas Entertainment, The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Alchemist’s Blue (long title!) is a new black and white graphic novel from writers Kore Yamazaki and Makoto Sanda, illustrated by Isuo Tsukumo. We got this from Previews: “In Paris, an orphan boy named Blue is taken under the wing of the magus Gisele in this spin-off manga about the artistry of magic. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, this gorgeous manga is full of all-new wonder.”
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
