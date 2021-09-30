Creative Commons license icon

Magic Not Human

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 30 Sep 2021 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Just out now from Seven Seas Entertainment, The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Alchemist’s Blue (long title!) is a new black and white graphic novel from writers Kore Yamazaki and Makoto Sanda, illustrated by Isuo Tsukumo. We got this from Previews: “In Paris, an orphan boy named Blue is taken under the wing of the magus Gisele in this spin-off manga about the artistry of magic. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, this gorgeous manga is full of all-new wonder.”


image c. 2021 Seven Seas Entertainment

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.