More High School Hi-jinks

Here’s another one from Seven Seas — one that we missed earlier this year! Tamamo-Chan’s A Fox! is a very-furry-sounding manga by Ray Yuuki. The description goes like this: “Fushimi Tamamo is a fox from the Inari Shrine in Kyoto who longs to try high school life. She transforms into a human girl — but while she thinks she’s nailed her disguise, she’s a little furrier than she realized. Adults don’t seem to notice, and her classmates pretend not to, but Tamamo is definitely shaking up their ordinary high school life!” Heh, a little furrier, they say. Several volumes of this graphic novel series are out already.



