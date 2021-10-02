Creative Commons license icon

More High School Hi-jinks

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 1 Oct 2021 - 23:18Edited as of 23:45
Here’s another one from Seven Seas — one that we missed earlier this year! Tamamo-Chan’s A Fox! is a very-furry-sounding manga by Ray Yuuki. The description goes like this: “Fushimi Tamamo is a fox from the Inari Shrine in Kyoto who longs to try high school life. She transforms into a human girl — but while she thinks she’s nailed her disguise, she’s a little furrier than she realized. Adults don’t seem to notice, and her classmates pretend not to, but Tamamo is definitely shaking up their ordinary high school life!” Heh, a little furrier, they say. Several volumes of this graphic novel series are out already.


image c. 2021 Seven Seas Entertainment

