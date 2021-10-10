Creative Commons license icon

Finnish, the Story

We should apologize for that… Mari Ahokoivu is a Finnish illustrator and a comic artist. Her magnum opus is a massive 400-page graphic novel called Oksi, illustrated in her striking artistic style. “Poorling is a little bear. She’s a bit different from her brothers. Mother keeps their family safe. For the Forest is full of dangers. It is there that Mana lives, with her Shadow children. And above them all, Emuu, the great Grandma in the Sky. From the heart of Finnish folklore comes a breathtaking tale of mothers, daughters, stars and legends, and the old gods and the new.” Now Chronicle Books have released Oksi in an English translation, available in hard or softcover. There’s a look inside at Bleeding Cool.


image c. 2021 Chronicle Books

