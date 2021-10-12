Look! Up in the Sky!

Edited

More natural education for kids, cleverly disguised as a superhero adventure comic. Winged Heroes: For All Birdkind is a new “science graphic novel” written by Mya Thompson and illustrated by Virginia Green. “This is the story of Emilio, an ordinary kid who just happens to be a pigeon. When life gets him down, he looks to his favorite comic book heroes for answers-The Winged Heroes. No matter what, they always find a way to save birdkind with their amazing superpowers and daring missions. So why can’t he score even a small crust of bread at the park? Join Emilio on a journey to discover his own powers in a world of challenges.” Barnes & Noble has a more more detailed description.



