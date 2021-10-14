You Think YOU’VE Got Weird Parents…

Edited

Check this out: “After sneaking out against her mother’s wishes, Artie Irvin spots a massive wolf—then watches it don a bathrobe and transform into her mom.” Furry fans love reading sentences like that, don’t we? It’s Artie and the Wolf Moon, a new full-color graphic novel written and illustrated by Olivia Stephens. “Thrilled to discover she comes from a line of werewolves, Artie asks her mom to share everything—including the story of Artie’s late father. Her mom reluctantly agrees. And to help Artie figure out her own wolflike abilities, her mom recruits some old family friends. Artie thrives in her new community and even develops a crush on her new friend Maya. But as she learns the history of werewolves and her own parents’ past, she’ll find that wolves aren’t the scariest thing in the woods—vampires are.” It’s available now in paperback from Lerner Publishing.



