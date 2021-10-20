Feed the Kitties. Now.

Edited

Out now from Harper Collins is the first volume of Cat & Cat Adventures, written and illustrated by Susie Yi. It’s called The Quest for Snacks. “One day when their human leaves for work, Squash and Ginny find themselves in the most unfortunate predicament: Without snacks. With a little help from a magical portal, the two cats embark on a quest to find ingredients for a potion that will produce unlimited goodies. At first, their mission doesn’t seem so tough. It takes them on a boat race across Mewmaid Ocean and a hot air balloon ride over Mount Lava. But when the cats reach the Enchanted Rain Forest to gather enchanted rainwater, the last item on their list, their mission runs dry. . . It turns out it hasn’t rained in the Enchanted Rain Forest in weeks!” Find out what happens next to our heroes at the publisher’s official web site.



