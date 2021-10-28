Creative Commons license icon

Hello Beastie!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 28 Oct 2021 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
Kraken Me Up (gotta love that) is a new hardcover graphic novel for beginning readers, written and illustrated by Jeffrey Ebbeler. “Izzie can’t wait to debut her pet at the county fair. While the other children have brought pigs or chickens, Izzie brought a…Kraken! Even though everyone thinks Kraken is big and frightening, he is not. He’s like Izzie, sweet and shy. Kraken and Izzie use creativity and humor to win over the crowd in this hilariously adorable comic.” Find out more over at the Random House web site.


image c. 2021 Penguin Random House

