Lost and Found and Furry

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 30 Oct 2021 - 01:43Edited as of 01:45
Drew Brockington has returned to Little Brown Books with a new graphic novel spun off from their their much-talked-about Catstronauts series. “One very special Saturday, Dad-Cat decides to take Waffles and his sister Pancake to the big city to go to the science museum! While they’re there, the kittens see extraordinary things, like dino-cats, hairballs in 4D, and even the planetarium. But as the kittens learn about constellations and Neil Pawstrong, they get separated from Dad-Cat. Oh no!” Waffles and Pancake Volume 1: Planetary Yum is available now.


image c. 2021 Little Brown Books

