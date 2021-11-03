Creative Commons license icon

No, He Doesn’t Like Mushrooms

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 3 Nov 2021 - 17:36Edited as of 17:45
Another graphic novel for young readers, this time from a writer and illustrator known only as Dav. Magnetic Press describes Beneath The Trees: The Autumn of Mr. Grumpf as being in the spirit of Disney Animation or Don Bluth films. “Winter is fast approaching and all the animals in the forest are in full preparation: storing food and provisions, dining on the last worms with the neighbors, etc… All the animals but one: Grumpy badger Mr Grumpf just can’t finish sweeping the dead leaves off his doorstep with everyone coming by to disturb him! Grumpf!” There’s a preview at the publisher’s web site.


image c. 2021 Magnetic Press

