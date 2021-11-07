He’s a Bear, Brother

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Have you heard of the singer/songwriter known as Teddy Swims? We hadn’t either — but now it seems he’s made his own comic book. From the publisher: “Get ready to meet the Bear behind the band! In this all-ages graphic novel collaboration between Teddy Swims and Z2 Comics, Swimmy the Bear and his fun-loving friends get an opportunity to take their act from small-time to worldwide, but is a laid-back bunch of critters ready for the pressure that comes with big agents, big deals, and big dreams?” Swimmy and the Valley of the Last Song is written by Teddy Swims and Grace Freud, with art by Fred C. Stresing. Simon & Schuster has it available for order right now.



