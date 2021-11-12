Creative Commons license icon

You Need A Cat About The House

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 12 Nov 2021 - 02:49Edited as of 03:45
Many of us have found our cats are taking over our lives. Well this young woman has found it beyond the pale in The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today (whew!), a new black & white manga graphic novel written and illustrated by Hitsuji Yamada. “Saku is an ordinary young woman who works long hours and lives alone with her cat, Yukichi. Yukichi, however, is not an ordinary house cat. For one, the temperamental feline towers over Saku and walks around on two legs. Instead of playing with toy mice, he scours supermarket flyers for good deals and keeps the house spotless. With a pet like that, it’s hard to tell who’s taking care of who!” Find out now thanks to Seven Seas.


image c. 2021 Seven Seas Publishing

