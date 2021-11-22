Rise The Pig

Edited

Looking to get caught up with Image Comics’ anthropomorphic series Unnatural? Look no further! Image has brought together the first 12 issues in a new hardcover collection, the Unnatural Omnibus. More from Previews: “Leslie J. Blair is a simple pig girl. She loves sushi, and she hates her job. Her world is dominated by a totalitarian government that interferes in the personal lives of its citizens, punishing transgressors for so-called ‘unnatural’ relationships. Leslie dreams of something different for herself, but these dreams are quickly becoming dangerous. And when she wakes up, it feels as if she’s being watched. For the first time, the whole suspenseful erotic fantasy series that made Mirka Andolfo [writer and artist — ye ed-otter] a rising star is collected in a unique hardcover book, featuring loads of bonus content and an all-new cover by Mirka herself.” Coming this January to a comic book seller near you.



