Walkies Or Else

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 24 Nov 2021 - 02:53Edited as of 03:45
Last summer we let you know about the DC League of Super Pets, a new animated film starring Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s loyal pet dog Krypto. Before we just had a teaser trailer — but now Warner Brothers has dropped the first official trailer for the film, which is set to premier in May of ’22. It’s interesting to note that, except for Krypto himself, none of the animals in this new “League” are characters who have appeared in previous DC League of Super Pets comics.


image c. 2021 Warner Bros. Pictures / Entertainment Weekly

