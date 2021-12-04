Kitty Come Home

Edited

Heartwarming new stuff from Dynamite Entertainment, just in time for the holiday season. “Saved By A Whisker is a new children’s book based on the incredible true story of a cat who lost his family, and the long journey it took to reunite them. Before all of this, Cozmo was just an average cat living with a loving family in New Jersey. On the day his family packed up their belongings and moved to Florida, Cozmo gets separated and accidentally gets left behind. Alone in the outside world for the first time, Cozmo is 900 miles away from everything he knows! This is the whimsical retelling of how the real-life Cozmo went on the journey of his life, making friends, and finally finding his way back to his family!” The story is written by Kristen Rybandt and illustrated by Ken Haeser. Available now, and Dynamite has preview pages up for viewing too.



