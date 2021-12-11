A Superhero With Segments

Edited

More cool stuff we found on Animation World Network: Magic Light Pictures (who gave us The Gruffalo and Zog) have returned with Superworm, a new animated TV special coming to BBC streaming services this Christmas. “The studio’s latest holiday special is about Superworm. He’s a long, strong worm with amazing skills and a big heart who keeps on saving the day. Along with best friend Butterfly, he sets out to help other garden animals. The duo saves the baby toad from a major road, they entertain bored bees, and rescue a beetle. It seems there’s no end to Superworm’s skills, until he begins to get a bit too full of himself and he starts to ignore his friend. But, when the evil Wizard Lizard sends his servant, Crow, to kidnap him, Butterfly hatches a plan with the other garden creatures to save Superworm.” The AWN article includes a lot more info, and the trailer as well.



