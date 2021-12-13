Creative Commons license icon

His Name Is Mud… Partially

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 13 Dec 2021 - 02:18Edited as of 02:45
Recently at the Los Angeles Comic Con we came across well-known comic creator and illustrator Guy Gilchrist. Among his many other accomplishments, he recently re-released a black & white 40-year celebration of his funny animal comic Mudpie. “We’re excited to present Guy Gilchrist, original comic artist on The Muppets, Looney Tunes, & Nancy comic strip, for the release of his creator-owned project Mudpie! These first edition books will include personal behind-the-scenes notes & memories from Guy, be hand numbered specific to the quantity of this run, and a limited amount of original sketches will be autographed to be included in the first 50 orders.” In other words, hurry up and get one!


image c. 2021 Shanda Fantasy Arts

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.