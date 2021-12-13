His Name Is Mud… Partially
Recently at the Los Angeles Comic Con we came across well-known comic creator and illustrator Guy Gilchrist. Among his many other accomplishments, he recently re-released a black & white 40-year celebration of his funny animal comic Mudpie. “We’re excited to present Guy Gilchrist, original comic artist on The Muppets, Looney Tunes, & Nancy comic strip, for the release of his creator-owned project Mudpie! These first edition books will include personal behind-the-scenes notes & memories from Guy, be hand numbered specific to the quantity of this run, and a limited amount of original sketches will be autographed to be included in the first 50 orders.” In other words, hurry up and get one!
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
