The Skate Blade Cuts Both Ways

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 15 Dec 2021 - 02:06Edited as of 02:45
The things we find at conventions! Things like Blades of Furry, a web toon available on line right now. It’s brought to us by Deya Muniz and Emily Erdos. “Emile is an up-and-coming skater in the beloved sport of Skate Battles, a high-stakes combo of figure skating and martial arts. Radu is a well-known senior skater and several time champ with the world at his feet. However, during an ill-fated match between the two, Emile discovers Radu’s secret, which could threaten to destroy him. Will Emile keep his secret? Or could this rivalry turn into something more…?” Check out the official web site, check out the trailer on YouTube, and check out the review over at Bookstr.


image c. 2021 Muniz/Erdos

