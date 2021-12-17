Creative Commons license icon

Corgi Stuff for Christmas?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 17 Dec 2021 - 02:03Edited as of 02:45
Cats get a lotta love around here, so how about something for the dog friends out there? Specifically those cute little canines known as corgis — Welsh pembroke, and otherwise. At L.A. Comic Con we came across Tworgis.com, an on-line store that specializes in cool stuff with dog designs — mostly, but not entirely, corgis. They’ve got some poodles in there too, and even, yes, some cats! “From bags to drink holders, we have all the cutest Corgi accessories you could ever need. Whether you’re obsessed—just like we are—or are in need of gifts for Corgi lovers, we’ve got you covered. At Tworgis, we carry adorable, fashionable, and functional products that will last you for years. These durable and high-quality accessories take dog-themed gifts to the next level.” Woof!


image c. 2021 tworgis.com

