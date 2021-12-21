Pinnipeds of Power

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

And then, Out Of Nowhere part two. Recently we came across Seal Team, a new CGI animated film coming to Netflix soon. From IMDB.com: “After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a SEAL TEAM to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. But this merry band of international seals are not at all trained for such a mission. They seek the help of a much more skillful combatant, Claggart, but even his tricks and flips can’t whip these guys into shape. However, with a little bit of ingenuity, intelligence and a lot of heart, our seal team may actually be able to bring peace back to their undersea community.” Turns out this is the latest animation from Triggerfish in South Africa (whom we have covered quite a bit in the past!), now working in a very different style reminiscent of Spiderman — Into The Spiderverse. Look at the trailer, you’ll see what we mean.



