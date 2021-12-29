Spare the Pod

Edited

Catching up with some good books we hadn’t mentioned before. A Whale of the Wild is a new novel for young readers by Rosanne Parry, published by Greenwillow Books. It’s based on extensive research into the lives and struggles of orca whales in the real world. “For Vega and her family, salmon is life. And Vega is learning to be a salmon finder, preparing for the day when she will be her family’s matriarch. But then she and her brother Deneb are separated from their pod when a devastating earthquake and tsunami render the seascape unrecognizable. Vega must use every skill she has to lead her brother back to their family. The young orcas face a shark attack, hunger, the deep ocean, and polluted waters on their journey. Will Vega become the leader she’s destined to be?” The author is also known for another wildlife-based adventure book, A Wolf Called Wander. Both are available in hardcover at your favorite booksellers.



