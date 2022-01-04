Street Smart Art

Edited

At Los Angeles Comic Con we came across Street Rebirth and its enterprising creator, who goes by Smurf. Here’s what their web site says: “Blending contemporary trends with old school vibes, we specialize in producing nostalgic pixel art, eye-catching collages & art prints, cartoon caricatures and a signature line of apparel, bringing together a lineup of products for the next generation of conscientious consumers.” Their specialty is colorful vinyl stickers featuring lots (and we mean lots) of different well-known cartoon and pop-culture characters re-imagined from a contemporary street-smart perspective. Many of their designs are available as pins, t-shirts, and other nick-knacks too.



