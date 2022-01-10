Special Agent Sniffers

Edited

Okay, so where did this come from? A new comic book series discovered in a recent Previews magalog: “He’s a TSA Agent, he’s a super party animal, and his name is Buddy McGill! He is on the trail of a ruthless terrorist and will not stop until justice is served. With a case of suds and some brand new duds, he will give you something you can feel!” Oh, and by the way: He’s a dog. Buddy McGill is written by Mike Baron, illustrated by Fernando Calvi, and it’s available now.



