Special Agent Sniffers
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 10 Jan 2022 - 01:49 —
Edited as of 02:45
Okay, so where did this come from? A new comic book series discovered in a recent Previews magalog: “He’s a TSA Agent, he’s a super party animal, and his name is Buddy McGill! He is on the trail of a ruthless terrorist and will not stop until justice is served. With a case of suds and some brand new duds, he will give you something you can feel!” Oh, and by the way: He’s a dog. Buddy McGill is written by Mike Baron, illustrated by Fernando Calvi, and it’s available now.
