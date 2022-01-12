Bunny Go Bang

Edited

Whoa! We missed this last fall — but now we can tell you all about Billy the Kit, a new full-color series from Blue Juice Comics. “The Wild West has never been wilder! Introducing Billy the Kit, a gun-slinging rabbit seeking revenge against the Tornado God that killed his family. Why was this sickly, skinny rabbit spared such a gruesome fate? What makes him so special? With the help of Luther the Goat, a profanity-spewing martial arts master, Billy relies on faith, magical firearms, and Kung Fu to wage war against the pagan gods and monsters of a bygone era.” Written by Justin Gray and illustrated by Barry McClain, it’s available now.



