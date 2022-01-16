Creative Commons license icon

Snout for Justice

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 16 Jan 2022 - 02:37Edited as of 02:45
Recently Penguin Books published When Pigs Fly, a new full color graphic novel by Rob Harrell. We’ve mention Mr. Harrel before, as he’s the creator of Monster on the Hill — which of course was the basis for the recent animated film Rumble. Now we have this: “Gary Yorkshire was your perfectly average, fuzzy pink pig who loved tasty sandwiches, video games, mud baths, and hanging out with his friends Carl the fish and Brooklyn the bat. Until one day . . .  a radioactive bat bite gives him powers he never would have dreamed of! Inspired by his old Crimson Swine comics, Gary decides that he’ll use his powers for good and becomes (drumroll) Batpig! Now he just needs a good zinger of a Batpig slogan, a spandex costume that flatters his rear end . . .  and maybe a little advice about how in the world to defeat supervillains?” Order it now and find out.


image c. 2022 Penguin Books

