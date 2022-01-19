Big and Ready to Rumble

Edited

Things take a turn for the decidedly strange in Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes, a new graphic novel written and illustrated by Brady Smith. “Welcome to the Land of Anything Goes! It’s a world filled with wild creatures, absurd chicken-boy hybrids, and oh, did we mention the giant, winged, kid-eating monster called a Cacapoop? When Louie and his pet hamster get sucked through a portal into a bizarre new land where truly anything can happen, they have no idea the adventure that’s waiting for them. Really, they’re less focused on adventure and more concerned about the fact that Louie has turned into a wrestler, Scooty the hamster has become Bear the giant bear, and they’re now being chased across a purple planet by a terrifying monster!” Told you! The book is available now in hardcover from Penguin Workshop.



