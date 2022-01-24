The Rabbit Has Magic

Edited

At a recent convention we came across The Secret of the Wind, the first volume in the new graphic novel series Cottons — written by Jim Pascoe and illustrated by Heidi Arnhold. “In Cottons, rabbits and foxes inhabit a world where magic, technology, and art are used as weapons of war… To her neighbors in the Vale of Industry, Bridgebelle is an ordinary rabbit. All day long, she toils at the carrot factory. After a hard day, she returns home to care for her ailing auntie. And whenever she’s out, she’s watchful of the murderous foxes who prey on her kind. But Bridgebelle is not ordinary—she’s a rabbit with talents beyond her own understanding. Using cha, the mysterious fuel that powers her world, she can change everyday objects into thokchas—magical, transforming works of art. Bridgebelle makes thokchas because they’re beautiful. But there are those in her world who want to harness her powers and turn her art into a weapon.” The book is available now in hardcover and paperback from First Second.



