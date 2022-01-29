Creative Commons license icon

You Can’t Fight City Howl

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 29 Jan 2022 - 02:54Edited as of 03:45
Another new and interesting graphic novel for young folk, from Random House: Mayor Good Boy, by Dave Scheidt and Miranda Harmon. “The votes are in and the new mayor is… A dog?! This dog will do more than shake paws. Mayor Good Boy is here to help Greenwood become a town filled with kindness, starting with fetching help for the local zoo. With foes around every corner trying to put a stop to Mayor Good Boy’s campaign of fun, are there cheese snacks and belly rubs in his future? Or will the town suddenly have a flea problem?” Find out now.


image c. 2022 Random House

