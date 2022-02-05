Creative Commons license icon

Dog City By Day

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 5 Feb 2022 - 02:31Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Apple recently announced a new furry TV series, and Animation World Network helped spread the word: “Apple TV+ keeps on growing its top slate of kids and family shows with an all-new 3D/CG animated preschool series, Pretzel and the Puppies, premiering Friday, February 11. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book Pretzel by award-winning authors Margret Rey and H.A. Rey, creators of Curious George, the original series features a story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.” The article has more information about the show, and a link to the official trailer.


image c. 2022 Apple TV+

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.