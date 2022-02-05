Dog City By Day

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Apple recently announced a new furry TV series, and Animation World Network helped spread the word: “Apple TV+ keeps on growing its top slate of kids and family shows with an all-new 3D/CG animated preschool series, Pretzel and the Puppies, premiering Friday, February 11. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book Pretzel by award-winning authors Margret Rey and H.A. Rey, creators of Curious George, the original series features a story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.” The article has more information about the show, and a link to the official trailer.



