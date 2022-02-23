To Boldly Go Where No Cat Has Gone Before

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Looks like we’ve been missing out on the really important parts of Star Trek: Discovery! To wit… “Sharper than a claw and more stunning than a phaser blast, The Book of Grudge’s Prime Directive features her take on everything from space travel to the proper care and training of an array of alien species, Star Trek-inspired quotes, and haiku meditations on Grudge’s most favorite things, including napping and people (as long as they’re far enough away). Make no mistake, Cleveland Booker’s massive – and massively cool – cat, Grudge is no mundane mouser. This taciturn tabby is, in fact, ‘a Queen’. She knows it, and everyone aboard the Discovery knows it, too… though some realize it just a bit too late!” Star Trek Discovery: The Book of Grudge by Robb Pearlman is available now in hardcover from Penguin Random House.



