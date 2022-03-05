Vote for the 2021 Ursa Major Awards

Edited

Voting has opened for the Ursa Major Awards, this time celebrating the best in anthropomorphic stories, movies, comics, art, and more from the year 2021. Modeled on the Hugo Awards (given annually by the World Science Fiction Society), the Ursa Major Awards give furry fans around the world a chance to celebrate their favorite “furry things” from any of 14 categories. For instance: This year’s nominees for “Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture of 2021” include Pixar’s Luca, Netflix’ My Little Pony: A New Generation, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Illumination’s Sing 2, and Sony Animation’s Wish Dragon. And that’s just one category! Visit the official web site to register and vote (and maybe donate a little if you’re feeling generous — it’s a not-for-profit operation!). But hurry up! Voting closes at the end of this month.



