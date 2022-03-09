Creative Commons license icon

Ceiling Cat Strikes Again?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 9 Mar 2022 - 01:33Edited as of 01:45
It’s no secret that Japanese manga often find the most interesting and unusual angles to take for their erotic stories. Such is probably the case with Cat in a Hot Girls’ Dorm (what a title!), a new black & white series written and illustrated by Haruki. “Follow the everyday lives of ten horny residents of a woman’s dorm – from the point of view of the feisty cat, Tama-san. The ladies find him as a stray, and soon Tama is sticking his nose in everyone’s business: What do these girls do when they’re alone, or with each other? Who’s dating who? The cat sees all, from out of the streets to between the sheets!” See what we mean? Issues are available now from Seven Seas Entertainment.


image c. 2022 Seven Seas Entertainment

