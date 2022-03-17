Every Dog Has Its… Well, You Know

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Stray Dogs was a hit comic in 2021. Its creators — writer Tony Fleecs and artist Trish Forstner — describe it as “Lady & The Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs“. Toward the end of the year they released a special two-issue miniseries spinoff called Stray Dogs — Dog Days. “A series of vicious short stories howling straight out of the pages of Stray Dogs, 2021’s surprise cartoon/horror smash hit! In Dog Days, each stray will get their moment to shine — questions will be answered, mysteries will be solved, and old wounds will be torn open.” It’s still available at your local comic book dealer, from Image.



