Every Dog Has Its… Well, You Know

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 17 Mar 2022 - 01:30Edited as of 01:45
Stray Dogs was a hit comic in 2021. Its creators — writer Tony Fleecs and artist Trish Forstner — describe it as “Lady & The Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs“. Toward the end of the year they released a special two-issue miniseries spinoff called Stray Dogs — Dog Days. “A series of vicious short stories howling straight out of the pages of Stray Dogs, 2021’s surprise cartoon/horror smash hit! In Dog Days, each stray will get their moment to shine — questions will be answered, mysteries will be solved, and old wounds will be torn open.” It’s still available at your local comic book dealer, from Image.


image c. 2022 Image Comics

