Every Dog Has Its… Well, You Know
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 17 Mar 2022 - 01:30 —
Edited as of 01:45
Stray Dogs was a hit comic in 2021. Its creators — writer Tony Fleecs and artist Trish Forstner — describe it as “Lady & The Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs“. Toward the end of the year they released a special two-issue miniseries spinoff called Stray Dogs — Dog Days. “A series of vicious short stories howling straight out of the pages of Stray Dogs, 2021’s surprise cartoon/horror smash hit! In Dog Days, each stray will get their moment to shine — questions will be answered, mysteries will be solved, and old wounds will be torn open.” It’s still available at your local comic book dealer, from Image.
About the author
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
