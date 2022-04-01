That Gryphon’s Turning Green!

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

More interesting new animated series on the horizon, according to Animation World Network: “Nickelodeon has announced the addition of HexVet to their 2023 preschool lineup. The new animated series is based on the eponymous BOOM! Studios graphic novels by Sam Davies. The CG and 2D-hybrid adventure-comedy follows unlikely best friends Nan and Clarion as they navigate life’s weird and wacky challenges, while apprenticing to be magical veterinarians for fantastical creatures… As HexVets in training, Nan and Clarion are ready to tackle medical maladies in beasts magical or mundane, find their familiars, and earn their wands and pointy hats — all while dodging covens of animal smugglers and dragons with heartburn. Under the tutelage of the talented Dr. Talon, these young HexVets in training will learn how to cure any animal, from a pygmy phoenix with bird flu to a unicorn with a broken horn.” Interesting to note: The series was developed by Nicole Dubuc, well-known among fans of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. Look for HexVet to arrive in 2023.



